May 26 (UPI) -- The graduation ceremony at New Jersey's Seton Hall University featured a diploma being presented to one very special graduate: a student's service dog. A video tweeted by the university shows Grace Mariani and her service dog, Justin, being presented with diplomas by Seton Hall's Joseph E. Nyre. Mariani received a bachelor's of science in education degree, while Justin was presented with an honorary diploma for attending all of his owner's classes. Mariani said she plans to teach elementary and special education, and Justin will remain by her side in her career.