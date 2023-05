Police in The Village, Okla., were called out to assist a driver when a snake slithered out from under the hood of her car and onto her windshield while the vehicle was in motion. Photo courtesy of The Village Police Department/Facebook

May 25 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma driver received a scare when a 4-foot snake emerged from under the hood of her car and slithered onto her windshield while she was driving. The Village Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers were called out to assist a driver who spotted a snake on her moving car.

"They were driving and the snake crawled out from under their hood onto their windshield," a department spokesperson told Newsweek. "This one was approximately 4 feet long, and we believe it was a western rat snake."

The snake was safely relocated and released.

The department said one of the same officers who relocated the snake had been called out earlier in the week to remove a rat snake that had found its way inside a resident's car.