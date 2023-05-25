California woman wins her second lottery jackpot in 10 years

|Advertisement
The store owner scanned the ticket for Evans, who was shocked to learn she had actually won $2 million.
"I'll tell you what, this is a big blessing. It's given me a chance to pay off my bills, my mortgage, and help my daughters," Evans told lottery officials. "I'm having fun."
Evans previously won $100,000 from a different scratch-off ticket in 2013. She said the Crossword game has been lucky for her recently, even earning her another prize worth $5,000.
She said other customers at the store have started to recognize her for her good luck.
"They say 'Ruby, haven't you won enough? Save some winners for all of us,'" Evans laughed.