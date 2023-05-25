California woman wins her second lottery jackpot in 10 years

California woman Ruby Evans won a $2 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket 10 years after winning a lottery prize worth $100,000. Photo courtesy of the California Lottery

May 25 (UPI) -- A California woman won a $2 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket 10 years after she collected a $100,000 jackpot from another game. Ruby Evans told California Lottery officials she bought her Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket from from Sweet Time Donuts in Compton and returned to the store a few minutes later after scratching off what she thought to be a $2,000 prize.

The store owner scanned the ticket for Evans, who was shocked to learn she had actually won $2 million.

"I'll tell you what, this is a big blessing. It's given me a chance to pay off my bills, my mortgage, and help my daughters," Evans told lottery officials. "I'm having fun."

Evans previously won $100,000 from a different scratch-off ticket in 2013. She said the Crossword game has been lucky for her recently, even earning her another prize worth $5,000.

She said other customers at the store have started to recognize her for her good luck.

"They say 'Ruby, haven't you won enough? Save some winners for all of us,'" Evans laughed.