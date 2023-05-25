Trending
May 25, 2023 / 11:21 AM

Loose horse mounted by police officer in California

By Ben Hooper
May 25 (UPI) -- A California police officer was able to mount a horse seen running loose through the city and ride the equine safely back to its owner.

The City of Burbank said police responded to the area of Riverside Drive and Mariposa Street on a report of a horse running in the street with a saddle, but no bridle or rider.

Police determined the horse, named Oreo, had become spooked and ran off during a ride with its owner.

Officer Nicholas Moreno, who grew up around horses, was able to safely mount Oreo and rode the horse calmly back to its waiting owner.

