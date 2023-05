Firefighters in Green, Ohio, came to the rescue of a pet squirrel that ran up a tree while wearing a leash and became entangled about 60 feet up. Photo courtesy of the Green Fire Department/Facebook

May 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Ohio came to the rescue of a domesticated squirrel that found itself stranded 60 feet up in a tree -- and stuck to a branch. The Green Fire Department said crews responded when a squirrel named Cricket was reported stuck in a tree.

"It may sound normal that a squirrel would be in a tree, but Cricket was on a leash and it became wrapped around a branch to the point where he became entangled and could not move," the department said in a Facebook post.

The department said C-Shift firefighters were able to deal with the "unique situation" and reunited Cricket with his owner.