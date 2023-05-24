Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 24 (UPI) -- A California couple came to the rescue of a kitten they heard crying for help from a sewer and nursed the abandoned animal back to health.

Eric Thomas and Angelina Johnson of Burbank said they were driving in North Hollywood when they heard their call to action.

Advertisement

"It happened to be hot that day, so I rolled down my window and the light turned red," Thomas told KABC-TV. "I heard something like an animal was dying; it kept screaming."

Johnson detailed in an Instagram post how she and Thomas stopped to investigate and soon realized a kitten was trapped in a sewer at the side of the road.

"Literally my husband jumped down and just grabbed her, because time was of the essence," Johnson said.

The couple took the kitten home for a bath and some food.

"She kept eating and then she just kept eating. I was like, 'She's going to eat herself to death. Can we stop?' She must have been starving for a week," Johnson said.

The couple said they were able to find the kitten a new forever home.

"A lot of people were interested, but we screened the people before and we found a wonderful home for her," Johnson said. "She's safe, secure and also has a sibling now."