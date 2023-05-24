Trending
May 24, 2023 / 4:45 PM

Seal wanders into California hotel, climbs stairs

By Ben Hooper
May 24 (UPI) -- Police responded to a hotel in California to eject an unusual trespasser -- a wayward seal.

The Pismo Beach Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers with its "seal team" responded to the Sandcastle Inn in Pismo Beach on a report of a seal wandering a hallway.

"This little guy figured out how to go up the stairs, but needed some help to get back down," the post said.

The officers snapped a "seal selfie" before escorting the animal out of the hotel.

