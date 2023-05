Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 24 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records announced a garment measuring 357.48 feet long and 241.08 feet wide has officially been certified as the world's largest T-shirt.

The record-keeping organization said Asociatia 11even, Kaufland Romania and Federatia Romana teamed up to create the massive T-shirt from recycled materials to encourage residents of Romania to participate in recycling programs.

The gargantuan garment was made from more than 500,000 recycled plastic bottles and was sewn by a team of seamstresses over the course of a month.

Organizers said it took a team of more than 120 volunteers an entire day to unfurl the T-shirt at the Arcul de Triumf National Rugby Stadium in Bucharest.

The organizers said the T-shirt will now be used to make about 12,000 normal-sized shirts to be distributed to children in need.