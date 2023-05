A Maryland man won a $50,000 lottery prize about three years after his mother won $300,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $50,000 lottery prize just three years after accompanying his mother to collect a $300,000 jackpot. The Glen Burnie man told Maryland Lottery officials he and his mother take turns buying scratch-off tickets, and she was the one who selected the $5 Lucky Riches ticker for him at Doc's F&B Liquors in Glen Burnie. Advertisement

The man scratched off a $50,000 prize, the latest hit in his recent lucky streak.

"I've won $1,000 two times this year," he said.

The man previously visited lottery headquarters about three years ago to accompany his mother in claiming a $300,000 jackpot.

The winner said his prize money will go into savings.