House that inspired 'The Conjuring' offers camping experiences

May 24 (UPI) -- The Rhode Island house that inspired 2013 horror film The Conjuring is offering fans of the films and amateur paranormal investigators the chance to go "ghamping" -- ghost camping -- on the property.

The Burrillville structure, dubbed The Conjuring House after gaining fame from the film, said eight camp sites have been set up on the property, each with a 3-4 person tent.

The campsites can be rented for $300-$400 a night, and each has its own "fright factor" rating said to correlate with the spookiness of the camping experience.

"Visitors are to bring their own equipment to investigate what might await in the darkness because this excursion is sure to test your capacity to experience the paranormal," The Conjuring House's website states.

The home was not seen on screen in The Conjuring, but the residence hosted the real-life events that served as the basis for the movie. The Perron family, whose lives were dramatized in the movie, reported numerous paranormal experiences during their decade in the home.

The house, which was sold to its current owners in May 2022, also offers tours and rentals for private events.