May 24 (UPI) -- Cameras were rolling at Yankee Stadium when a squirrel ran across the outfield wall, eliciting shocked reactions from fans in the nearby seats.

A video posted to Twitter by the official Major League Baseball account shows the squirrel running across the wall during the New York Yankees' game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Fans can be seen pulling back in their seats, many of them with their mouths agape, as the rodent speeds past.

The video ends with the squirrel jumping from the wall to the outfield.

A second video, captured by a fan in the stands, shows the squirrel running around in the outfield during game play.

The ultimate fate of the squirrel was unknown, but its visit was apparently an omen of luck for the Yankees, who won the game 6-5.