Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 23, 2023 / 11:51 AM

Ring found in sewer 14 months after being flushed by owner's son

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 23 (UPI) -- A public works crew doing sewer maintenance in Southern California found an engagement ring that had been flushed down the toilet by its owner's 5-year-old son a little over a year earlier.

John and Yana Glass said they were in bed in March 2022 when they heard the toilet flush at their Chino Hills home.

Advertisement

John Glass said it was unusual for his now-stepson to flush the toilet.

"I heard him flush the toilet and I turned to her and said, 'Well, that's odd. He never flushes the toilet, you know, he's 5 years old," Glass told KABC-TV. "I thought that was so weird."

The couple discovered later in the day that the boy had flushed Yana's engagement ring down the commode.

"It was in the bathroom, it was shiny, he wanted to look at it, dropped it and didn't want to tell us and thought the best thing to deal with this was flush it down and hide the crime," Yana Glass recalled.

Advertisement

The couple removed the toilet, but were unable to find the ring. Plumbers were summoned to the home and were able to locate the ring in a pipe, but said they would not be able to retrieve it without causing damage to the home.

The Chino Hills Public Works Department flushed the home's sewer lines, but was not able to dislodge the ring.

The couple ended up buying a new ring and were married two months later.

Chino Hills Public Works employees said they were conducting sewer maintenance in the neighborhood 14 months later when the ring turned up more than 400 feet from the Glass family's home.

"He's hydro-jetting and I am with a screen looking at the debris coming and told him, 'Chris! Chris! Stop! Stop the water because I think the ring is there," Chino Hills Public Works employee Tony Ochoa said.

Ochoa recalled the saga of the flushed ring from the previous year.

The public works employees thoroughly cleaned the ring before returning it to the grateful family.

"I am so, so grateful to the guys for remembering about us for their dedication and hard work and kindness because if it wasn't for them, we would not have it," Yana Glass said.

Advertisement

The couple said their now-6-year-old son is relieved the saga of his flushing misdeed is over, but they don't plan to let him forget about it.

"I plan to tell this story at his wedding someday," John Glass said.

An Alberta, Canada, family had a similar reunion in 2021 with a ring that had been lost for an even longer period of time -- 25 years.

Rob and Shannon Pape said they discovered a leaky pipe at their Medicine Hat home about a year after moving in, and they discovered a 10-carat gold peridot ring when they removed a section of the pipe.

The couple contacted the family who previously occupied the home and discovered a family member had lost the ring down a drain about 25 years earlier.

Read More

Idaho duo break their own record for party blower toots Escaped steer lassoed on Detroit-area highway Police help alligator cross Mississippi highway

Latest Headlines

Idaho duo break their own record for party blower toots
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Idaho duo break their own record for party blower toots
May 23 (UPI) -- An Idaho duo unofficially broke their own Guinness World Record when they took turns tooting party blowers for a total of 93 toots in one minute.
Escaped steer lassoed on Detroit-area highway
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Escaped steer lassoed on Detroit-area highway
May 23 (UPI) -- A steer on the loose for several weeks in the Detroit area was lassoed by a rider on horseback after running onto a busy stretch of highway.
Memphis Zoo celebrates birth of 2 Sumatran tiger cubs
Odd News // 1 day ago
Memphis Zoo celebrates birth of 2 Sumatran tiger cubs
May 22 (UPI) -- The Memphis Zoo announced last week the births of two Sumatran tiger cubs, the first at the zoo in more than two decades of the endangered species.
Lotto winner pledges to fund classrooms in his native Mali
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lotto winner pledges to fund classrooms in his native Mali
May 22 (UPI) -- Happiness for one lucky North Carolina resident comes not from newfound wealth from a lottery win, but using those winnings to help schoolchildren -- in this case, from Mali.
11-foot alligator surprises man in suburban Houston
Odd News // 1 day ago
11-foot alligator surprises man in suburban Houston
May 22 (UPI) -- The Houston area has seen its share of alligators before, but the 11-foot, 1,200-pound beast Cornealous Greigg, Jr., spotted just after midnight Sunday was head-turning even for him.
Philadelphia restaurant sets 'Gold Standard' with $700 burger
Odd News // 4 days ago
Philadelphia restaurant sets 'Gold Standard' with $700 burger
May 19 (UPI) -- What's covered in gold, costs $700, weighs 8 ounces and is edible in Philadelphia? Answer: a hamburger.
Cancer survivor breaks record for standing on nails to raise awareness
Odd News // 3 days ago
Cancer survivor breaks record for standing on nails to raise awareness
May 19 (UPI) -- Cancer-survivor Ramy Naouss of Lebanon relied on his inner strength yet again to break the world record for standing on a bed of nails.
I do -- have the money to pay for a wedding, North Carolina jackpot winner says
Odd News // 4 days ago
I do -- have the money to pay for a wedding, North Carolina jackpot winner says
May 19 (UPI) -- One lucky winner in the North Carolina lottery is making good on two promises -- one, to have and to hold, and the other, the cash to pay for his pledge for a dream wedding.
Princess Diana's adult-themed greeting cards to Greek king sold at auction
Odd News // 4 days ago
Princess Diana's adult-themed greeting cards to Greek king sold at auction
May 18 (UPI) -- Greeting cards featuring adult-themed jokes sent by Princess Diana to Constantine II, the last king of Greece, sold for about $8,677 dollars at an auction Wednesday.
Police help alligator cross Mississippi highway
Odd News // 4 days ago
Police help alligator cross Mississippi highway
May 18 (UPI) -- Police responded to a Mississippi highway to assist an alligator attempting to cross the busy roadway.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lotto winner pledges to fund classrooms in his native Mali
Lotto winner pledges to fund classrooms in his native Mali
11-foot alligator surprises man in suburban Houston
11-foot alligator surprises man in suburban Houston
Memphis Zoo celebrates birth of 2 Sumatran tiger cubs
Memphis Zoo celebrates birth of 2 Sumatran tiger cubs
World's most expensive ice cream costs $6,696 per serving
World's most expensive ice cream costs $6,696 per serving
Philadelphia restaurant sets 'Gold Standard' with $700 burger
Philadelphia restaurant sets 'Gold Standard' with $700 burger
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement