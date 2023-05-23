Trending
May 23, 2023 / 2:26 PM

Two foxes rescued from 10-foot deep concrete window well

By Ben Hooper
Two gray foxes were rescued from a 10-foot concrete window well in California. Photo courtesy of the Peninsula Humane Society &amp; SPCA
Two gray foxes were rescued from a 10-foot concrete window well in California. Photo courtesy of the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA

May 23 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California said a pair of gray foxes were returned to the wild after being found trapped in a 10-foot deep concrete window well.

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA said a rescue crew responded to a Portola Valley home when a person cleaning windows at the house discovered two foxes were trapped in the concrete well.

"The drop into the window well was so high that our rescue staff was initially unable to reach the foxes," PHS/SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox said in a news release.

Tarbox said a rescuer ended up going inside the home and opening the window to reach the stranded foxes.

The foxes were checked for injuries before being released into a nearby wooded area.

"Since the foxes were unable to climb out of the steep concrete enclosure they most likely would have perished without our assistance. These are two very lucky foxes," Tarbox said.

