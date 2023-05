Nancy Webb of Appomattox, Va., said her local Kroger store's banana shortage led to her winning a $300,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

May 23 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman said her local store being out of bananas led her to make a second trip the next day, when she won a $300,000 lottery prize. Nancy Webb of Appomattox told Virginia Lottery officials she went to her local Kroger store to buy groceries on Saturday, but discovered the store was out of bananas. Advertisement

Webb said she made a second visit to the store the following day to buy her bananas, and while at Kroger she decided to buy a 100X the Money scratch-off lottery ticket.

Webb, who said she doesn't play the lottery very often, scratched her ticket off in the parking lot and revealed a $300,000 prize.

The winner did not reveal whether she has any immediate plans for her prize money.