Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 23 (UPI) -- A leaping llama belonging to an Italian farmer broke a Guinness World Record when he jumped over a bar placed at a height of 4 feet, 3 inches.

Walter Mair of Soprabolzano brought his llama, Boateng de Oro, to attempt the record on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show Dei Record.

Advertisement

The llama attempted to break the high jump record twice, but touched the bar both times. Mair theorized the TV studio might have been affecting Boateng de Oro's focus, so the decision was made to make a third attempt in a calmer environment.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator visited Mair's farm five days later, and Boateng de Oro easily cleared the bar.

Mair said he discovered the llama's talent for jumping after the animal jumped out of a horse pen with 4-foot, 6-inch walls.

"He is a fine, majestic stallion with strong legs, great colors, an impressive fleece and -- very important -- a good character," Mair told Guinness World Records.