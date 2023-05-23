Trending
Odd News
May 23, 2023 / 1:22 PM

Czech man holds plank position for over 9 1/2 hours

By Ben Hooper
May 23 (UPI) -- A Czech athlete put his endurance to the test when he held the punishing abdominal plank position for 9 hours, 38 minutes and 47 seconds.

Josef Šálek, aka Joska, broke the Guinness World Record set in 2022 by Australian Daniel Scali, who held his plank for 9 hours, 30 minutes and 1 second.

Joska, a therapist, teacher and personal development coach, took on the challenge at the AVATAR festival at the Park Hotel in Pilsen.

The athlete said the world record came only five years after he decided to change his life for the better.

"Five years ago, I was 15 kilos [33 pounds] overweight, I used to be fond of alcohol and cigarettes," he told Guinness World Records. "But a certain life-changing moment brought me to this transformation, so the thing I want to give to the world is that no matter your age, you can just make changes to feel happier, more vital and healthier."

