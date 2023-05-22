Lotto winner pledges to fund classrooms in his native Mali

|Advertisement
"I'm going to keep doing my best to help build more classrooms for the children in Mali," he said. "That is the thing that makes me really happy."
Sana, 39, works as a dance instructor. His dream is to set up a dance school in Mali, adding his motivation for playing the lottery was to help others achieve their own dreams.
"I love to dance and I want to teach the children in Mali to love it, too," he said. "If you talk about culture and you talk about education, they both go together. Some of the money is going to be used to start building a dance center there."
Scratch-off tickets in the North Carolina lottery fund education to the tune $2.5 million a day.