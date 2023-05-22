Advertisement
Odd News
May 22, 2023 / 10:33 AM

Lotto winner pledges to fund classrooms in his native Mali

By Daniel J. Graeber
Souleymane Sana, a Malian who relocated to North Carolina, said he will use his lottery winnings to help kids back in his home country. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery
Souleymane Sana, a Malian who relocated to North Carolina, said he will use his lottery winnings to help kids back in his home country. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 22 (UPI) -- Happiness for one lucky North Carolina resident comes not from newfound wealth from a lottery win, but using those winnings to help schoolchildren -- in this case, from Mali.

Souleymane Sana of North Carolina won $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket. Relocating to the United States from Mali -- a war-torn county on the coast of West Africa -- Sana is using his earnings to create a non-profit to help school kids from his hometown.

Advertisement

"I'm going to keep doing my best to help build more classrooms for the children in Mali," he said. "That is the thing that makes me really happy."

Sana, 39, works as a dance instructor. His dream is to set up a dance school in Mali, adding his motivation for playing the lottery was to help others achieve their own dreams.

"I love to dance and I want to teach the children in Mali to love it, too," he said. "If you talk about culture and you talk about education, they both go together. Some of the money is going to be used to start building a dance center there."

Scratch-off tickets in the North Carolina lottery fund education to the tune $2.5 million a day.

Advertisement

Read More

Closed store leads Michigan man to $2 million lottery jackpot Man wins second $50,000 prize from scratch-off lottery ticket in two months Woman wins $1 million one week after buying her first house

Latest Headlines

Memphis Zoo celebrates birth of 2 Sumatran tiger cubs
Odd News // 3 minutes ago
Memphis Zoo celebrates birth of 2 Sumatran tiger cubs
May 22 (UPI) -- The Memphis Zoo announced last week the births of two Sumatran tiger cubs, the first at the zoo in more than two decades of the endangered species.
11-foot alligator surprises man in suburban Houston
Odd News // 1 hour ago
11-foot alligator surprises man in suburban Houston
May 22 (UPI) -- The Houston area has seen its share of alligators before, but the 11-foot, 1,200-pound beast Cornealous Greigg, Jr., spotted just after midnight Sunday was head-turning even for him.
Philadelphia restaurant sets 'Gold Standard' with $700 burger
Odd News // 2 days ago
Philadelphia restaurant sets 'Gold Standard' with $700 burger
May 19 (UPI) -- What's covered in gold, costs $700, weighs 8 ounces and is edible in Philadelphia? Answer: a hamburger.
Cancer survivor breaks record for standing on nails to raise awareness
Odd News // 2 days ago
Cancer survivor breaks record for standing on nails to raise awareness
May 19 (UPI) -- Cancer-survivor Ramy Naouss of Lebanon relied on his inner strength yet again to break the world record for standing on a bed of nails.
I do -- have the money to pay for a wedding, North Carolina jackpot winner says
Odd News // 2 days ago
I do -- have the money to pay for a wedding, North Carolina jackpot winner says
May 19 (UPI) -- One lucky winner in the North Carolina lottery is making good on two promises -- one, to have and to hold, and the other, the cash to pay for his pledge for a dream wedding.
Princess Diana's adult-themed greeting cards to Greek king sold at auction
Odd News // 3 days ago
Princess Diana's adult-themed greeting cards to Greek king sold at auction
May 18 (UPI) -- Greeting cards featuring adult-themed jokes sent by Princess Diana to Constantine II, the last king of Greece, sold for about $8,677 dollars at an auction Wednesday.
Police help alligator cross Mississippi highway
Odd News // 3 days ago
Police help alligator cross Mississippi highway
May 18 (UPI) -- Police responded to a Mississippi highway to assist an alligator attempting to cross the busy roadway.
Closed store leads Michigan man to $2 million lottery jackpot
Odd News // 3 days ago
Closed store leads Michigan man to $2 million lottery jackpot
May 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who went to his favorite store to buy lottery tickets and found it closed ended up winning $2 million from a ticket purchased from a different business.
'Earliest most complete' Hebrew Bible gets winning bid of $38 million
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Earliest most complete' Hebrew Bible gets winning bid of $38 million
May 18 (UPI) -- Sotheby's auctioned off one of the oldest most complete copies of the Hebrew Bible for $38 million in New York Wednesday.
San Diego man visits all 193 countries in the world
Odd News // 3 days ago
San Diego man visits all 193 countries in the world
May 18 (UPI) -- A California man reached his decade-long goal of visiting every country in the world when he took a tour of Turkmenistan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Philadelphia restaurant sets 'Gold Standard' with $700 burger
Philadelphia restaurant sets 'Gold Standard' with $700 burger
World's most expensive ice cream costs $6,696 per serving
World's most expensive ice cream costs $6,696 per serving
Cancer survivor breaks record for standing on nails to raise awareness
Cancer survivor breaks record for standing on nails to raise awareness
Squirrels and mongoose bully cobra
Squirrels and mongoose bully cobra
Princess Diana's adult-themed greeting cards to Greek king sold at auction
Princess Diana's adult-themed greeting cards to Greek king sold at auction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement