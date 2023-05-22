Advertisement
Odd News
May 22, 2023 / 10:31 AM

Memphis Zoo celebrates birth of 2 Sumatran tiger cubs

By Clyde Hughes
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 22 (UPI) -- The Memphis Zoo welcomed two endangered Sumatran tiger cubs earlier this month, the first born at the zoo in more than two decades.

The zoo said Dari, a 7-year-old Sumatran tiger, gave birth to the cubs on May 5 with the father, a 4-year-old tiger named Gusti.

Advertisement

"After practicing for several weeks to perfect the technique, we were elated to definitively confirm a viable fetus on the left side," Memphis Zoo's Senior Veterinarian Felicia Knightly said. "Shortly after, we confirmed a second fetus on the right side."

Sumatran tigers were last born at the zoo in 1998 and one of those cubs is Dari's grandmother.

The number of tiger species on the planet has declined from nine to six and the zoo said Sumatran tigers are "one of the rare species" that are managed globally in zoos and related facilities.

"As the last of the island tigers, preserving Sumatran tigers is critically important," Dan Dembiec, West Zone curator, said. "Sumatran tigers are managed collaboratively in breeding programs by accredited zoos globally. So, the birth of tiger cubs here at the Memphis Zoo is a milestone with a worldwide impact."

Advertisement

Knightly said mating tigers in captivity is always a two-step process, first getting them comfortable in their new surroundings before introducing them to each other in hopes that love with prevail.

"We had to introduce them to each other, which can have an inherent risk, as you never know how tigers will react to each other, and we were lucky Gusti and Dari hit it off. With two first-time mates, it took almost a year for them to understand what to do, but clearly, they figured it out." Knightly said.

Zookeepers will closely watch over the cubs before they receive vaccinations at six weeks old and are shown their outdoor habitat and three months old.

"We will document milestones in their development, such as when their eyes open when they are strong enough to leave the nest box and when they start sampling diet," Knightly said.

Read More

Zoo's parrot gets lost during flying exercise, turns up outside home Britain's largest zoo welcomes 'boom' of endangered baby animals African antelope captured after a month on the loose in Massachusetts

Latest Headlines

Lotto winner pledges to fund classrooms in his native Mali
Odd News // 34 seconds ago
Lotto winner pledges to fund classrooms in his native Mali
May 22 (UPI) -- Happiness for one lucky North Carolina resident comes not from newfound wealth from a lottery win, but using those winnings to help schoolchildren -- in this case, from Mali.
11-foot alligator surprises man in suburban Houston
Odd News // 1 hour ago
11-foot alligator surprises man in suburban Houston
May 22 (UPI) -- The Houston area has seen its share of alligators before, but the 11-foot, 1,200-pound beast Cornealous Greigg, Jr., spotted just after midnight Sunday was head-turning even for him.
Philadelphia restaurant sets 'Gold Standard' with $700 burger
Odd News // 2 days ago
Philadelphia restaurant sets 'Gold Standard' with $700 burger
May 19 (UPI) -- What's covered in gold, costs $700, weighs 8 ounces and is edible in Philadelphia? Answer: a hamburger.
Cancer survivor breaks record for standing on nails to raise awareness
Odd News // 2 days ago
Cancer survivor breaks record for standing on nails to raise awareness
May 19 (UPI) -- Cancer-survivor Ramy Naouss of Lebanon relied on his inner strength yet again to break the world record for standing on a bed of nails.
I do -- have the money to pay for a wedding, North Carolina jackpot winner says
Odd News // 2 days ago
I do -- have the money to pay for a wedding, North Carolina jackpot winner says
May 19 (UPI) -- One lucky winner in the North Carolina lottery is making good on two promises -- one, to have and to hold, and the other, the cash to pay for his pledge for a dream wedding.
Princess Diana's adult-themed greeting cards to Greek king sold at auction
Odd News // 3 days ago
Princess Diana's adult-themed greeting cards to Greek king sold at auction
May 18 (UPI) -- Greeting cards featuring adult-themed jokes sent by Princess Diana to Constantine II, the last king of Greece, sold for about $8,677 dollars at an auction Wednesday.
Police help alligator cross Mississippi highway
Odd News // 3 days ago
Police help alligator cross Mississippi highway
May 18 (UPI) -- Police responded to a Mississippi highway to assist an alligator attempting to cross the busy roadway.
Closed store leads Michigan man to $2 million lottery jackpot
Odd News // 3 days ago
Closed store leads Michigan man to $2 million lottery jackpot
May 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who went to his favorite store to buy lottery tickets and found it closed ended up winning $2 million from a ticket purchased from a different business.
'Earliest most complete' Hebrew Bible gets winning bid of $38 million
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Earliest most complete' Hebrew Bible gets winning bid of $38 million
May 18 (UPI) -- Sotheby's auctioned off one of the oldest most complete copies of the Hebrew Bible for $38 million in New York Wednesday.
San Diego man visits all 193 countries in the world
Odd News // 3 days ago
San Diego man visits all 193 countries in the world
May 18 (UPI) -- A California man reached his decade-long goal of visiting every country in the world when he took a tour of Turkmenistan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Philadelphia restaurant sets 'Gold Standard' with $700 burger
Philadelphia restaurant sets 'Gold Standard' with $700 burger
World's most expensive ice cream costs $6,696 per serving
World's most expensive ice cream costs $6,696 per serving
Cancer survivor breaks record for standing on nails to raise awareness
Cancer survivor breaks record for standing on nails to raise awareness
Squirrels and mongoose bully cobra
Squirrels and mongoose bully cobra
Princess Diana's adult-themed greeting cards to Greek king sold at auction
Princess Diana's adult-themed greeting cards to Greek king sold at auction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement