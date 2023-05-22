Advertisement
Odd News
May 22, 2023 / 9:30 AM

11-foot alligator surprises man in suburban Houston

By Clyde Hughes
May 22 (UPI) -- The Houston area has seen its share of alligators before, but the 11-foot beast Cornealous Greigg, Jr., spotted just after midnight Sunday was head-turning even for him.

Trappers said it took three hours to wrangle the 1,200-pound alligator onto a wrecker truck in suburban Missouri City, Texas, after it put up "quite a fight."

"I saw his eyes. I didn't see him, I saw his eyes," Greigg told KTRK-TV in Houston about first spotting the gator while returning home from work. "So, it made me do a U-turn, and then when I did the U-turn, I drove slow, and then I saw him. He was ginormous. He was huge. I've never seen one that big up close."

The job of shutting the gator's mouth and hoisting it onto a vehicle for removal fell to Timothy DeRamus, with the local State of Texas alligator patrol.

"I had to get his mouth secure and taped up. He kept throwing the rope and towel off, snapping his jaws, and swinging his tail at me," said DeRamus, who estimated the gator's age at 85 years old.

"He kept flopping around at different angles where we couldn't get him high enough to get him in the bed of the truck. An alligator like this could knock my leg off real easy. He's just a massive beast."

Griegg said while neighbors and the local gator population have appeared to reach a mutual understanding with each other, it is still disconcerting to find such a large animal so close to you.

"We see these animals pretty often, so if you don't mess with him, he won't mess with you," he told KRIV-TV. "A lot of our neighbors walk their dogs, they run, walk by reading books and the worse thing to do is wake up in the morning and there's an alligator at your front door."

