May 19, 2023 / 10:57 AM

I do -- have the money to pay for a wedding, North Carolina jackpot winner says

By Daniel J. Graeber
“I want to take care of her first,” said jackpot winner Alfred Harrell. He said his big winning will help pay for a dream wedding. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery.
"I want to take care of her first," said jackpot winner Alfred Harrell. He said his big winning will help pay for a dream wedding. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery.

May 19 (UPI) -- One lucky winner in the North Carolina lottery is making good on two promises -- one, to have and to hold, and the other, the cash to pay for his pledge for a dream wedding.

Alfred Harrell offered his promise to his now-fiancée nearly a year ago. After winning the $150,000 jackpot -- from a scratch-off ticket -- his hopes for a dream wedding can finally come true.

"I want to take care of her first," he said.

Harrell scored the big prize off a $5 Super Loteria ticket he bought at a Circle K gas station. May marked the debut of that scratch-and-win ticket and five other jackpots have yet to be claimed.

Perhaps lady luck smiles on the betrothed. A Kentucky couple had more than 109,000 extra reasons -- in dollars -- to celebrate on their 44th wedding anniversary when they won a jackpot from an Instant Play lottery game earlier this month.

May, added Harrell, has been particularly fortunate for him given his fiancee said "yes" after meeting in May two years ago.

No date has been set, though Harrell said he's been busy looking for venues.

