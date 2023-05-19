Cancer survivor breaks record for standing on nails to raise awareness

Lebanese cancer survivor Ramy Naouss set the Guinness World Record for standing on a Sadhu nail board. His next effort is a barefoot half marathon in ice and snow. Photo courtesy of The Guinness Book of World Records

May 19 (UPI) -- Cancer-survivor Ramy Naouss of Lebanon relied on his inner strength yet again to break the world record for standing on a bed of nails. Ramy Naouss stood on a bed of nails for 12 hours, 12 minutes and 8 seconds, earning himself a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

"Ramy's remarkable achievement serves as a powerful reminder of the fragility and preciousness of life," Guinness said in a statement. "He wants everyone to realize it takes just one moment to change everything, and we must take responsibility for our health and well-being to ensure that we make the most of every moment we are given."

Naouss is a cancer survivor, though other members of his family were not so lucky in their battle. He said that challenges like these require inner -- and mental -- strength to endure, much like his own fight against the illness.

Naouss is no stranger to endurance. In the past, he walked 26 miles barefoot across the Lebanese beaches on the Mediterranean Sea to shed light on cancer awareness.

His next adventure is a half-marathon -- 13.1 miles -- barefoot in the ice and snow. Dangerous as that may be, he said he's challenged by the desire to overcome the fear of death.

"Death is not losing life, but losing hope," he said. "This record-breaking achievement is just the beginning of my journey, and I will have many others with Guinness World Records - my platform to amplify my voice to the world."