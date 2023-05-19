Advertisement
Odd News
May 19, 2023 / 12:15 PM

Philadelphia restaurant sets 'Gold Standard' with $700 burger

By Daniel J. Graeber
Philadelphia's Drury Beer Garden is offering a $700 burger featuring Wagyu beef, caviar and an ounce of cognac. Photo courtesy Drury Beer Garden/Facebook
Philadelphia's Drury Beer Garden is offering a $700 burger featuring Wagyu beef, caviar and an ounce of cognac. Photo courtesy Drury Beer Garden/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 19 (UPI) -- What's covered in gold, costs $700, weighs 8 ounces and is edible in Philadelphia? Answer: a hamburger.

At the bottom of the main page of the menu at the Drury Beer Garden in Philly is not a cheese stake, but a burger. A very, very expensive burger.

Advertisement

For $700, you can get the Gold Standard. That's a Wagyu meat burger with caviar, fresh black truffle, lobster flambeed with gold leaf, topped with aged Irish cheddar and drizzled with honey.

Fries are included. As is a 1 ounce pour of Louis XIII Cognac, which fetches around $5,000 a bottle.

George Tsiouris, a co-owner of the beer garden, was quoted told local news station NBC10 the Gold Standard is about the joy of cooking.

"We are excited to provide our guests some amazing, creative and tasty options with our new menu concept," he said.

Tsiouris, however, said nothing of the gratuity that would come from a tab that included a $700 sandwich, though a 20% gratuity is added on to parties of six or more.

Advertisement

Read More

Selena Gomez to launch two series with Food Network 'Flamin' Hot' trailer: Eva Longoria film explores origin of spicy Cheetos Zooey Deschanel investigates fat, carbs, more in 'What Am I Eating?'

Latest Headlines

I do -- have the money to pay for a wedding, North Carolina jackpot winner says
Odd News // 1 hour ago
I do -- have the money to pay for a wedding, North Carolina jackpot winner says
May 19 (UPI) -- One lucky winner in the North Carolina lottery is making good on two promises -- one, to have and to hold, and the other, the cash to pay for his pledge for a dream wedding.
Princess Diana's adult-themed greeting cards to Greek king sold at auction
Odd News // 13 hours ago
Princess Diana's adult-themed greeting cards to Greek king sold at auction
May 18 (UPI) -- Greeting cards featuring adult-themed jokes sent by Princess Diana to Constantine II, the last king of Greece, sold for about $8,677 dollars at an auction Wednesday.
Police help alligator cross Mississippi highway
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Police help alligator cross Mississippi highway
May 18 (UPI) -- Police responded to a Mississippi highway to assist an alligator attempting to cross the busy roadway.
Closed store leads Michigan man to $2 million lottery jackpot
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Closed store leads Michigan man to $2 million lottery jackpot
May 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who went to his favorite store to buy lottery tickets and found it closed ended up winning $2 million from a ticket purchased from a different business.
'Earliest most complete' Hebrew Bible gets winning bid of $38 million
Odd News // 21 hours ago
'Earliest most complete' Hebrew Bible gets winning bid of $38 million
May 18 (UPI) -- Sotheby's auctioned off one of the oldest most complete copies of the Hebrew Bible for $38 million in New York Wednesday.
San Diego man visits all 193 countries in the world
Odd News // 23 hours ago
San Diego man visits all 193 countries in the world
May 18 (UPI) -- A California man reached his decade-long goal of visiting every country in the world when he took a tour of Turkmenistan.
Zoo's parrot gets lost during flying exercise, turns up outside home
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Zoo's parrot gets lost during flying exercise, turns up outside home
May 18 (UPI) -- A macaw parrot from a Rhode Island zoo got carried away by high winds during a flying exercise and turned up on a power line outside a home a few miles away from the facility.
World's most expensive ice cream costs $6,696 per serving
Odd News // 1 day ago
World's most expensive ice cream costs $6,696 per serving
May 18 (UPI) -- A Japanese ice cream company assembled some of the world's rarest ingredients to create an ice cream flavor that costs $6,696 per serving.
Snake found napping in bar manager's desk drawer
Odd News // 1 day ago
Snake found napping in bar manager's desk drawer
May 18 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler was summoned to a bar manager's office to remove a snake found relaxing in a desk drawer.
Husky escapes Alabama shelter enclosure, destroys lobby
Odd News // 1 day ago
Husky escapes Alabama shelter enclosure, destroys lobby
May 18 (UPI) -- An Alabama animal shelter had "a slight delay" in opening to the public for the morning when staff arrived to find a husky had escaped his enclosure and carved a wave of destruction through the lobby.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Snake found napping in bar manager's desk drawer
Snake found napping in bar manager's desk drawer
Princess Diana's adult-themed greeting cards to Greek king sold at auction
Princess Diana's adult-themed greeting cards to Greek king sold at auction
World's most expensive ice cream costs $6,696 per serving
World's most expensive ice cream costs $6,696 per serving
Snake slithers into Texas substation, knocks out power for 16,000
Snake slithers into Texas substation, knocks out power for 16,000
Police help alligator cross Mississippi highway
Police help alligator cross Mississippi highway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement