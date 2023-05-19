Philadelphia restaurant sets 'Gold Standard' with $700 burger

Philadelphia's Drury Beer Garden is offering a $700 burger featuring Wagyu beef, caviar and an ounce of cognac. Photo courtesy Drury Beer Garden/ Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe May 19 (UPI) -- What's covered in gold, costs $700, weighs 8 ounces and is edible in Philadelphia? Answer: a hamburger. At the bottom of the main page of the menu at the Drury Beer Garden in Philly is not a cheese stake, but a burger. A very, very expensive burger. Advertisement

For $700, you can get the Gold Standard. That's a Wagyu meat burger with caviar, fresh black truffle, lobster flambeed with gold leaf, topped with aged Irish cheddar and drizzled with honey.

Fries are included. As is a 1 ounce pour of Louis XIII Cognac, which fetches around $5,000 a bottle.

George Tsiouris, a co-owner of the beer garden, was quoted told local news station NBC10 the Gold Standard is about the joy of cooking.

"We are excited to provide our guests some amazing, creative and tasty options with our new menu concept," he said.

Tsiouris, however, said nothing of the gratuity that would come from a tab that included a $700 sandwich, though a 20% gratuity is added on to parties of six or more.