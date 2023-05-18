'Earliest most complete' Hebrew Bible gets winning bid of $38 million

The Codex Sassoon Hebrew Bible was auctioned for $38 million by Sotheby's Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- A Hebrew Bible has attracted a $38 million winning bid in an auction at Sotheby's. Sotheby's auctioned off what it describes as "the earliest most complete Hebrew Bible" in New York on Wednesday.

The Codex Sassoon is believed to have been written around 900 A.D. by Jewish scholars living in modern-day Israel or Syria. The text vanished for centuries before re-emerging in 1929, when it was acquired by collector David Solomon Sassoon, who owned the world's largest private collection of Hebrew manuscripts.

The Sotheby's auction house describes the Codex Sassoon as "the earliest surviving example of a single codex containing all the books of the Hebrew Bible."

Former U.S. Ambassador to Romania, Alfred H. Moses won the auction on behalf of the American Friends of ANU. The Codex will be given to the ANU Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, where it was previously displayed between March 23 and March 29.

The text's seller, Jacqui Safra, obtained the Codex in 1989 for $3.19 million, which is equivalent to $7.7 million when adjusted for inflation.