May 18 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler was summoned to a bar manager's office to remove a snake found relaxing in a desk drawer.

Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted a video to Facebook showing the capture of a carpet python found taking a nap in a Queensland bar manager's desk.

McKenzie said the snake had apparently been sleeping in the drawer all day while employees were working in the office.

The video shows McKenzie carefully placing the snake in a bag and releasing it into a tree in a wilderness area.