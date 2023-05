The "peeping goat" seen peering into Chatham Township, N.J., homes after escaping a slaughterhouse was captured and has a new home in a sanctuary. Photo courtesy of Chatham Township Police Department/Facebook

May 17 (UPI) -- A "peeping goat" seen peering into windows during its weeks on the loose in New Jersey has been captured and moved to a new home on a farm. The Chatham Township Police Department said the goat, which escaped from a slaughterhouse weeks earlier, was spotted on several occasions peering into the windows of homes. Advertisement

The behavior led police to brand the animal a "peeping goat" on social media.

Police said a construction crew spotted the goat wandering on Noe Avenue this week and they managed to capture it with help from a woman who lured the animal with food.

"The township peeping goat has been caught and is resting comfortably at his new home at a local farm. Thank you to the crew of Osuna Framing Construction for their assistance," the department said in a Facebook post.