May 17, 2023 / 2:59 PM

Man wins second $50,000 prize from scratch-off lottery ticket in two months

By Ben Hooper
A Pennsylvania man who has won more than $1 million total from Maryland Lottery games won two $50,000 prizes a month apart from the same scratch-off game. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Pennsylvania man who has won more than $1 million total from Maryland Lottery games won two $50,000 prizes a month apart from the same scratch-off game. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man whose frequent trips to Maryland have earned him more than $1 million in lottery prizes added another $50,000 to his total from a scratch-off ticket.

The 53-year-old Hanover man, whose work in construction brings him to Maryland on a regular basis, told Maryland Lottery officials he stopped at Highs #114 in Upperco late last week and bought a $50,000 Cash scratch-off ticket.

"I buy a ticket or two at least once a week, either at home or down here," the player said. "All my lottery luck seems to be in Maryland, however."

The ticket ended up being a $50,000 top prize winner. The man, who has collected more than $1 million in prizes from the Maryland lottery, previously won $50,000 from the same $20 scratch-off game just one month earlier.

"I thought maybe I'd won $5,000. Having won the game's top prize just last month, there wasn't the tiniest sliver of a thought that it'd be $50,000," he recalled.

The winner said his latest prize will go into his savings account.

