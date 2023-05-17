Man wins second $50,000 prize from scratch-off lottery ticket in two months

|Advertisement
"I buy a ticket or two at least once a week, either at home or down here," the player said. "All my lottery luck seems to be in Maryland, however."
The ticket ended up being a $50,000 top prize winner. The man, who has collected more than $1 million in prizes from the Maryland lottery, previously won $50,000 from the same $20 scratch-off game just one month earlier.
"I thought maybe I'd won $5,000. Having won the game's top prize just last month, there wasn't the tiniest sliver of a thought that it'd be $50,000," he recalled.
The winner said his latest prize will go into his savings account.