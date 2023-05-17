Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 17 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said the last of three escaped longhorn cattle was rounded up two days after the bovine fugitives jumped out of their corral.

Fairfield Township resident Dan Keith said he had taken his grandchildren to see his neighbor's longhorns when he captured video of the three animals jumping over their fence and running off.

Fairfield Township police shared video recorded by an officer who encountered the cattle running loose in a road, but the longhorns managed to give police the slip on that occasion.

The longhorns were spotted outside a local man's house Monday night and one was still present when police arrived with local cowboys as backup.

The crew managed to chase the steer into the resident's garage to be rounded up. The resident said damage to the garage was minimal.

Police said the remaining two longhorns were rounded up Tuesday.

"Hee Haw, mission accomplished and all three steers are rounded up and safe. Great work by all those volunteers with the skill set to make this happen," police said in a Facebook post that included a photo of the roped steer.