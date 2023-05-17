Trending
May 17, 2023 / 12:46 PM

Umpire rescues catcher from dust devil during youth baseball game

By Ben Hooper
May 17 (UPI) -- A dust devil interrupted a youth baseball game in Florida and a teen umpire was caught on camera rescuing the 7-year-old catcher from the whirlwind.

A video recorded at Sunday's game at the Fort Caroline Athletic Association baseball field in Jacksonville shows the dust devil suddenly form on the field, sending players scrambling for safety.

Bauer Zoya, 7, catcher for the Ponte Vedra Sharks, is seen being surrounding by the swirling cone of dust before umpire Aidan Wiles, 17, lifts the smaller boy to safety.

"I couldn't breathe that much," Bauer told WJXT-TV. "So I held my breath and I feel like I couldn't touch the ground. So I kind of lifted up a little bit."

Aiden said it was a scary situation, but he was more concerned with Zoya's safety than his own.

"At first I was freaked out myself until I saw him trapped in it," Aiden told First Coast News. "So, I decided to run in there and grab him out of it."

The dust devil dissipated after only a few moments and the game resumed. Bauer returned to the field after his dad, Brian Zoya, poured water on his face to keep the dust from getting into his eyes.

