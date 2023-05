Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 17 (UPI) -- A group of "big city cops" put their cowboy skills to the test when a horse escaped from its stable and went trotting through an Indianapolis neighborhood.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's East District said in a Facebook post that a horse escaped from its stable and was reported running loose in the area of 25th Street and German Church.

The officers arrived and "were able to use their hidden skills to corral the horse until animal control and the owner arrived on scene," the post said.

"You just never know what you might encounter as a big city cop in Indianapolis," police wrote.