May 17 (UPI) -- An Australian strongman added a fourth Guinness World Records title to his name by using his bare hands to spin a Ferris wheel around in 16 minutes and 55 seconds.

Troy Conley-Magnusson, 39, achieved the feat at Sydney's Luna Park to raise funds for the charity Little Wings, which benefits seriously ill children and their families.

Conley-Magnusson dedicated his attempt to the memory of an 11-year-old named Zac, who died last year.

"He was the strongest 11-year-old I'd ever met and my absolute hero," the strongman told Guinness World Records. "This record is dedicated to his memory and strength which far outweighs mine."

GWR required the Ferris wheel to have at least 24 cars, each weighing at least 1,543 pounds. The total structure had to have a total weight of at least 99,208 pounds.

The amusement park ride was set into "freewheeling" mode, meaning the hydraulics and brakes were completely disengaged.

"This is by far one of the hardest physical and mental challenges I have ever undertaken, and I'd done some pretty extreme feats of strength over the years," Conley-Magnusson said.

Conley-Magnusson completed the feat in 16 minutes and 55 seconds, beating the goal of 30 minutes set by GWR.

The body builder's previous records include heaviest vehicle pushed over 100 feet, fastest 20 meter light aircraft pull with the teeth and most cars pulled with the teeth.