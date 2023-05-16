Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 16 (UPI) -- Police in Wisconsin went door-to-door to find the owner of a 300-pound pig found wandering loose through a neighborhood.

The Green Bay Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded to reports of a loose pig Monday on the west side of the city.

Advertisement

"When Albert was questioned as to where he lived, his snout wasn't pointing him in the right direction," the post said.

Officers went door-to-door until a neighbor was able to identify Albert the pig's owner.

The owner was summoned to the scene and used fruit snacks to lure the potbellied pig home. Police said Albert had escaped through a gate that had accidentally been left open.

"This evening, all can rest at ease, as Albert, who lost his way, is now fast asleep, snoring in the hay," the post said.