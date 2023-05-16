Alaska festival's bird calling competitions brings out avian imitators

|Advertisement
Penny Gage of Anchorage took home one of the contest's top prizes for her eagle call.
"I practiced that call in Sitka working on a tour boat in the summer, and I'm really glad to see it come into use today," she told KBBI Alaska Public Media. "And I love the shorebird festival, and I love migratory birds, and I'm really happy to be here!"
Marina Steffy, 17, who wowed the crowd with her seagull impression, was also named a winner after showing off several of her best imitations.
"I did the gray jay, I did a raven, and then I did the seagull, which is a pretty easy one. And then I did a magpie," she said.