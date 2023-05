Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 16 (UPI) -- An Idaho man who recently took on two weight-based strength records put his endurance to the test by attempting to transfer 60 pounds of weight from hand to hand.

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records, recently attempted the records for fastest time to transfer 20 and 40 pound weights from hand to hand 100 times.

Advertisement

Rush said he was inspired by those experiences to take on the 60-pound version of the record, which stood at 27.7 seconds.

Rush said he was "blistered" by the end of the attempt, but he managed to unofficially break the record with a time of 17.53 seconds. The attempt must now be reviewed by Guinness World Records officials for official certification.