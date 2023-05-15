Nigerian chef Hilda Baci cooks for 87 hours and 46 minutes

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 15 (UPI) -- Hilda Baci may have set a new world record but she'll have to wait for official confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records before she can claim the title.

The 27-year-old Nigerian chef cooked for 87 hours and 46 minutes, just eclipsing the mark set by Indian chef Lata Tondo in 2019.

Baci, born Hilda Bassey Effiong, was cheered on by observers online, invited guests, politicians and celebrities, but was fading by the time she hit the mark. By then she had assistants applying cold compresses and massaging her feet. A medical professional was also on-site checking her vital signs. Baci started cooking at 4 p.m. on May 11, ending her quest at 7:46 a.m. Monday morning but not before cooking 110 meals.

She cooked mostly Nigerian foods like jollof rice and akara, a Nigerian meal made of mashed beans. Baci previously participated in another cooking competition. In 2021 she won the Jollof Faceoff competition, one dedicated to the best cook of the country's extremely popular rice.

Dubbed the BBQ Cook-A-Thon, the event included music, yoga, and live performances as Baci cooked in a glass-walled kitchen built specifically for the event.

"Been preparing for this for 5 years," Baci posted on Instagram. "I lost 20+kg and made a lifestyle change to enable me be fit for this challenge and by God I'll be victorious this wouldn't be a win for just me it'll be a win for all the women in Africa."

The cooking feat took place in Lekki in Lagos State in Nigeria and was followed by thousands on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Baci was allowed one assistant at a time and a five-minute break each hour.

The Guinness Book says that they are aware of the effort, but cannot confirm that Baci has surpassed the record without a thorough review.

Per the Guinness website, confirming the record can take up to 12 weeks.

"The second stage of the application process happens after your attempt has taken place and requires you to submit your evidence to us for review," the website reads. "Once you have submitted your evidence for a record attempt, there will be an evidence review period. The timeframe for this stage will also depend on the type of application you have opted for."