Florida researcher breaks world record for living underwater

Joseph Dituri, an associate professor at the University of South Florida, broke the world record for living underwater on Saturday, when he marked 74 days at Jules' Undersea Lodge in Key Largo. His mission continues till June 9 for a total of 100 days underwater. Photo courtesy of University of South Florida

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe May 15 (UPI) -- Joseph Dituri, a University of South Florida associate professor, broke a world record for the longest time living underwater Saturday, when he marked his 74th day at Jules' Undersea Lodge in Key Largo. Dubbed Project Neptune, Dituri's undersea adventure began March 1 as a mission of the Marine Resources Development Foundation combining research and ocean conservation outreach. On Saturday, he broke the previous world record for living underwater of 73 days set in 2014 by two professors from Tennessee. Advertisement

Dituri, 55, who teaches biomedical engineering at the University of South Florida, plans to continue his underwater stay, with a goal of reaching 100 days. He tweeted about his record Sunday.

Today I broke the world record for living underwater. The curiosity for discovery has led me here. My goal from day 1 has been to inspire generations to come, interview scientists who study life undersea and learn how the human body functions in extreme environments. ~Ad mare pic.twitter.com/bT0wndmMx9— Joseph Dituri, Ph.D. (@drdeepsea) May 14, 2023

Along with raising awareness of marine research and conservation, Project Neptune is studying the physiological and psychological affects of compression on the human body.

Advertisement

Dituri is teaching a biomedical engineering class online while living 30 feet below the surface in a 100-square-foot habitat.

The International Board of Undersea Medicine is sponsoring the mission, during which Dituri is conducting daily testing of his vital statistics. He is tracking his health with blood panels, ultrasounds, electrocardiograms and stem cell tests with help from other scientists, who regularly join him underwater. He also will test new technology, including an artificial intelligence tool that screens for illness.

Dituri was a saturation diving officer in the U.S. Navy and later studied traumatic brain injuries at the University of South Florida.