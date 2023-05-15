Advertisement
Odd News
May 15, 2023 / 10:16 AM

Florida researcher breaks world record for living underwater

By Jonna Lorenz
Joseph Dituri, an associate professor at the University of South Florida, broke the world record for living underwater on Saturday, when he marked 74 days at Jules' Undersea Lodge in Key Largo. His mission continues till June 9 for a total of 100 days underwater. Photo courtesy of University of South Florida
Joseph Dituri, an associate professor at the University of South Florida, broke the world record for living underwater on Saturday, when he marked 74 days at Jules' Undersea Lodge in Key Largo. His mission continues till June 9 for a total of 100 days underwater. Photo courtesy of University of South Florida

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 15 (UPI) -- Joseph Dituri, a University of South Florida associate professor, broke a world record for the longest time living underwater Saturday, when he marked his 74th day at Jules' Undersea Lodge in Key Largo.

Dubbed Project Neptune, Dituri's undersea adventure began March 1 as a mission of the Marine Resources Development Foundation combining research and ocean conservation outreach. On Saturday, he broke the previous world record for living underwater of 73 days set in 2014 by two professors from Tennessee.

Advertisement

Dituri, 55, who teaches biomedical engineering at the University of South Florida, plans to continue his underwater stay, with a goal of reaching 100 days. He tweeted about his record Sunday.

Along with raising awareness of marine research and conservation, Project Neptune is studying the physiological and psychological affects of compression on the human body.

Advertisement

Dituri is teaching a biomedical engineering class online while living 30 feet below the surface in a 100-square-foot habitat.

The International Board of Undersea Medicine is sponsoring the mission, during which Dituri is conducting daily testing of his vital statistics. He is tracking his health with blood panels, ultrasounds, electrocardiograms and stem cell tests with help from other scientists, who regularly join him underwater. He also will test new technology, including an artificial intelligence tool that screens for illness.

Dituri was a saturation diving officer in the U.S. Navy and later studied traumatic brain injuries at the University of South Florida.

Read More

Bubble-blower attempts five world records in Cleveland Idaho man catches 81 tennis balls with a boxing glove Texas school creates world's longest friendship bracelet

Latest Headlines

Police capture escaped goat that caused 'traffic chaos'
Odd News // 50 minutes ago
Police capture escaped goat that caused 'traffic chaos'
May 15 (UPI) -- British police safely caught an escaped goat, nicknamed Houdini, after a chase through traffic.
Mom, daughter persevere hardship to graduate college together
Odd News // 2 days ago
Mom, daughter persevere hardship to graduate college together
May 12 (UPI) -- A 50-year-old mother and her 25-year-old daughter will graduate together on Friday with straight A's from a graduate program at a Texas university. It's the fifth time they've completed college programs together.
Britain's largest zoo welcomes 'boom' of endangered baby animals
Odd News // 2 days ago
Britain's largest zoo welcomes 'boom' of endangered baby animals
May 12 (UPI) -- The Whipsnade Zoo, the largest in Britain, has welcomed a number of baby animals, including from species that are endangered and extinct in the wild.
No joke: Michigan man wins lotto prize on losing tickets
Odd News // 3 days ago
No joke: Michigan man wins lotto prize on losing tickets
May 12 (UPI) -- The third time is a charm, but don't discount second chances as a Michigan man scored a big win in a lottery pool based on losing tickets.
A peeping goat is on the loose in Chatham Township, N.J.
Odd News // 3 days ago
A peeping goat is on the loose in Chatham Township, N.J.
May 12 (UPI) -- Police in Chatham Township, N.J., are seeking an unusual perpetrator seen peering into homes in the area -- a peeping goat.
Dedicated Lakers fan gets LeBron James' face etched into his hair
Odd News // 3 days ago
Dedicated Lakers fan gets LeBron James' face etched into his hair
May 11 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles Lakers fan in Illinois showed support for his team in the playoffs by having the face of LeBron James trimmed into the hair on the back of his head.
Massive Chicago River snapping turtle dubbed 'Chonkasaurus'
Odd News // 3 days ago
Massive Chicago River snapping turtle dubbed 'Chonkasaurus'
May 11 (UPI) -- A giant snapping turtle dubbed Chonkasaurus is becoming an online celebrity after it was caught on camera lounging on some rocks in the Chicago River.
Minnesota man invents beer-powered motorcycle
Odd News // 3 days ago
Minnesota man invents beer-powered motorcycle
May 11 (UPI) -- A Minnesota inventor who gained a following for his unusual vehicles unveiled his latest creation: a beer-powered motorcycle.
Woman wins $1 million one week after buying her first house
Odd News // 3 days ago
Woman wins $1 million one week after buying her first house
May 11 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman collected a $1 million lottery prize just one week after closing on her first-ever house.
UPS driver finds 2-foot monitor lizard wandering Pennsylvania road
Odd News // 3 days ago
UPS driver finds 2-foot monitor lizard wandering Pennsylvania road
May 11 (UPI) -- An animal rescue group in Pennsylvania said it is temporarily caring for a 2-foot-long lizard found wandering in a road by a package delivery driver.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Minnesota man invents beer-powered motorcycle
Minnesota man invents beer-powered motorcycle
Colorado family finds new home infested with snakes
Colorado family finds new home infested with snakes
Massive Chicago River snapping turtle dubbed 'Chonkasaurus'
Massive Chicago River snapping turtle dubbed 'Chonkasaurus'
No joke: Michigan man wins lotto prize on losing tickets
No joke: Michigan man wins lotto prize on losing tickets
World's oldest dog turns 31 in Portugal
World's oldest dog turns 31 in Portugal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement