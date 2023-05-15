Florida researcher breaks world record for living underwater

|Advertisement
Dituri, 55, who teaches biomedical engineering at the University of South Florida, plans to continue his underwater stay, with a goal of reaching 100 days. He tweeted about his record Sunday.
Along with raising awareness of marine research and conservation, Project Neptune is studying the physiological and psychological affects of compression on the human body.
Dituri is teaching a biomedical engineering class online while living 30 feet below the surface in a 100-square-foot habitat.
The International Board of Undersea Medicine is sponsoring the mission, during which Dituri is conducting daily testing of his vital statistics. He is tracking his health with blood panels, ultrasounds, electrocardiograms and stem cell tests with help from other scientists, who regularly join him underwater. He also will test new technology, including an artificial intelligence tool that screens for illness.
Dituri was a saturation diving officer in the U.S. Navy and later studied traumatic brain injuries at the University of South Florida.