May 15, 2023 / 10:18 AM

Police capture escaped goat that caused 'traffic chaos'

By Annie Martin
May 15 (UPI) -- British police have captured an escaped goat that caused "traffic chaos" in Lancaster.

Lancaster police confirmed on their Facebook page that they safely caught the goat after a chase through traffic.

The goat, nicknamed Houdini, was captured on Wyresdale Road close to Williamson Park, where the Highest Point festival was taking place, according to North Lancashire's Beyond Radio.

"After a lengthy Pursuit through BOWERHAM and down to WYRESDALE RD, causing traffic chaos, we are relieved to say we caught the evasive goat who we have affectionately named Houdini!" police said. "He got a few butts in but it's safely away to the wonderfully amazing Wolfwood. Humongous thanks to them and to the equally fab gent at The Ashton for transporting Houdini safely. Other than being scared, our new friend seems well and unhurt."

Wolfwood is an animal rescue center located in Lancaster.

Elsewhere, police were searching for a "peeping goat" in Chatham Township, N.J., last week. The goat was seen wandering around the township and peering into homes.

