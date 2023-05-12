Mom, daughter persevere hardship to graduate college together

Left to right, Elizabeth Meyer, 25, and Alissa Meyer, aged 50. The Meyer women are graduating college together today for the fifth time. Photo courtesy of Our Lady of the Lake University

May 12 (UPI) -- A 50-year-old mother and her 25-year-old daughter will graduate together on Friday with straight A's from a graduate program at a Texas university -- the fifth time they've completed college programs together. "She's my best friend," 25-year-old Elizabeth Meyer said. "All our classmates call her 'mom.'"

Elizabeth and her mother, Alissa, put on their cap and gown for the third time Friday after completing a Master of Social Work program at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas.

The duo has earned a total of five degrees together.

They both completed the program with a 4.0 grade point average. They each hold three Associate's degrees -- in general studies, interdisciplinary studies and social science -- from Central Texas College and a Bachelor's degree from Mary Hardin-Baylor, a private Christian university in central Texas.

The Meyer women are planning a bit of a gap year before returning to Our Lady of the Lake for a Ph.D. program. A report from WOAI, the NBC affiliate in San Antonio, says they're rebounding after previously losing their home because of Hurricane Harvey and living out of a hotel for three years.

