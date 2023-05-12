Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 12, 2023 / 12:43 PM / Updated at 12:59 PM

Mom, daughter persevere hardship to graduate college together

By Daniel J. Graeber
Left to right, Elizabeth Meyer, 25, and Alissa Meyer, aged 50. The Meyer women are graduating college together today for the fifth time. Photo courtesy of Our Lady of the Lake University
Left to right, Elizabeth Meyer, 25, and Alissa Meyer, aged 50. The Meyer women are graduating college together today for the fifth time. Photo courtesy of Our Lady of the Lake University

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 12 (UPI) -- A 50-year-old mother and her 25-year-old daughter will graduate together on Friday with straight A's from a graduate program at a Texas university -- the fifth time they've completed college programs together.

"She's my best friend," 25-year-old Elizabeth Meyer said. "All our classmates call her 'mom.'"

Advertisement

Elizabeth and her mother, Alissa, put on their cap and gown for the third time Friday after completing a Master of Social Work program at Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas.

The duo has earned a total of five degrees together.

They both completed the program with a 4.0 grade point average. They each hold three Associate's degrees -- in general studies, interdisciplinary studies and social science -- from Central Texas College and a Bachelor's degree from Mary Hardin-Baylor, a private Christian university in central Texas.

The Meyer women are planning a bit of a gap year before returning to Our Lady of the Lake for a Ph.D. program. A report from WOAI, the NBC affiliate in San Antonio, says they're rebounding after previously losing their home because of Hurricane Harvey and living out of a hotel for three years.

Advertisement

Read More

Paris Hilton announces newborn son's name, explains meaning Pennsylvania firefighters remove cake pan from 2-year-old's head Alabama newborn shares birthday with both parents

Latest Headlines

Britain's largest zoo welcomes 'boom' of endangered baby animals
Odd News // 27 minutes ago
Britain's largest zoo welcomes 'boom' of endangered baby animals
May 12 (UPI) -- The Whipsnade Zoo, the largest in Britain, has welcomed a number of baby animals, including from species that are endangered and extinct in the wild.
No joke: Michigan man wins lotto prize on losing tickets
Odd News // 1 hour ago
No joke: Michigan man wins lotto prize on losing tickets
May 12 (UPI) -- The third time is a charm, but don't discount second chances as a Michigan man scored a big win in a lottery pool based on losing tickets.
A peeping goat is on the loose in Chatham Township, N.J.
Odd News // 3 hours ago
A peeping goat is on the loose in Chatham Township, N.J.
May 12 (UPI) -- Police in Chatham Township, N.J., are seeking an unusual perpetrator seen peering into homes in the area -- a peeping goat.
Dedicated Lakers fan gets LeBron James' face etched into his hair
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Dedicated Lakers fan gets LeBron James' face etched into his hair
May 11 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles Lakers fan in Illinois showed support for his team in the playoffs by having the face of LeBron James trimmed into the hair on the back of his head.
Massive Chicago River snapping turtle dubbed 'Chonkasaurus'
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Massive Chicago River snapping turtle dubbed 'Chonkasaurus'
May 11 (UPI) -- A giant snapping turtle dubbed Chonkasaurus is becoming an online celebrity after it was caught on camera lounging on some rocks in the Chicago River.
Minnesota man invents beer-powered motorcycle
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Minnesota man invents beer-powered motorcycle
May 11 (UPI) -- A Minnesota inventor who gained a following for his unusual vehicles unveiled his latest creation: a beer-powered motorcycle.
Woman wins $1 million one week after buying her first house
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Woman wins $1 million one week after buying her first house
May 11 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman collected a $1 million lottery prize just one week after closing on her first-ever house.
UPS driver finds 2-foot monitor lizard wandering Pennsylvania road
Odd News // 23 hours ago
UPS driver finds 2-foot monitor lizard wandering Pennsylvania road
May 11 (UPI) -- An animal rescue group in Pennsylvania said it is temporarily caring for a 2-foot-long lizard found wandering in a road by a package delivery driver.
Boat falls from tow truck, blocks traffic on Pennsylvania highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Boat falls from tow truck, blocks traffic on Pennsylvania highway
May 11 (UPI) -- Both lanes of a highway ramp in Pennsylvania were blocked by an unusual hazard that fell from a tow truck -- a boat.
World's oldest dog turns 31 in Portugal
Odd News // 1 day ago
World's oldest dog turns 31 in Portugal
May 11 (UPI) -- The world's oldest dog, a Portugal canine named Bobi, is celebrating his milestone 31st birthday on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Massive Chicago River snapping turtle dubbed 'Chonkasaurus'
Massive Chicago River snapping turtle dubbed 'Chonkasaurus'
World's oldest dog turns 31 in Portugal
World's oldest dog turns 31 in Portugal
Minnesota man invents beer-powered motorcycle
Minnesota man invents beer-powered motorcycle
Bear rings doorbell at West Virginia home
Bear rings doorbell at West Virginia home
Dedicated Lakers fan gets LeBron James' face etched into his hair
Dedicated Lakers fan gets LeBron James' face etched into his hair
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement