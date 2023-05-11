Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 11 (UPI) -- A giant snapping turtle dubbed Chonkasaurus is becoming an online celebrity after it was caught on camera lounging on some rocks in the Chicago River.

Joey Santore posted a video to Twitter showing the gargantuan amphibian he spotted enjoying the sun near Goose Island on the North Branch of the Chicago River.

"Great to see this beast thriving here on what was once such a toxic river, but is slowly getting cleaned up & restored. Somebody planted a bunch of native plants up the river from here, too. I can only wonder this things been eating," Santore wrote.

The massive snapping turtle was dubbed "Chonkasaurus" by locals.

Santore estimated the snapping turtle, believed to be a female, weighs at least 60 pounds.

Biologists said Chonkasaurus appears to be 40 to 50 years old.