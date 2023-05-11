Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrates his 31st birthday on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

May 11 (UPI) -- The world's oldest dog, a Portugal canine named Bobi, is celebrating his milestone 31st birthday on Thursday. Bobi, born May 11, 1992, was named the world's oldest dog living and oldest dog ever by Guinness World Records earlier this year.

Bobi has lived in the village of Conqueiros with his owner, Leonel Costa, 38, for his entire life.

Costa said a party is being held Saturday to celebrate Bobi's 31st birthday. He said the party will feature more than 100 guests, including fans flying in from other countries.

Costa said he has had several long-lived dogs in the past, including Bobi's mother, Gira, who lived to the age of 18.

"If Bobi spoke only he could explain this," Costa told Guinness World Records. "We see situations like this as a normal result of the life that they have, but Bobi is one of a kind."

Costa, who was 8 years old when Bobi was born, said he sees the dog as a link to the previous generations of his own family.

"Bobi is special because looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world," he said. "Bobi represents those generations."