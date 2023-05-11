Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 11 (UPI) -- Both lanes of a highway ramp in Pennsylvania were blocked by an unusual hazard that fell from a tow truck -- a boat.

Authorities in Bucks County said the boat was being towed on northbound Route 1 in Neshaminy when it fell from the back of the tow truck and ended up blocking both lanes of the ramp to business Route 1.

The Trevose Fire Company Station 4/84 said in a Facebook post the incident was an "expensive oops."

No injuries were reported and the lanes were reopened once the boat was removed, officials said.