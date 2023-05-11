Trending
May 11, 2023 / 12:04 PM

Boat falls from tow truck, blocks traffic on Pennsylvania highway

By Ben Hooper
May 11 (UPI) -- Both lanes of a highway ramp in Pennsylvania were blocked by an unusual hazard that fell from a tow truck -- a boat.

Authorities in Bucks County said the boat was being towed on northbound Route 1 in Neshaminy when it fell from the back of the tow truck and ended up blocking both lanes of the ramp to business Route 1.

The Trevose Fire Company Station 4/84 said in a Facebook post the incident was an "expensive oops."

No injuries were reported and the lanes were reopened once the boat was removed, officials said.

World's oldest dog turns 31 in Portugal Police respond to cries for 'help,' find 'very upset goat' 'Big python' removed from wheel well of car in Queensland parking lot

World's oldest dog turns 31 in Portugal
Odd News // 1 hour ago
World's oldest dog turns 31 in Portugal
May 11 (UPI) -- The world's oldest dog, a Portugal canine named Bobi, is celebrating his milestone 31st birthday on Thursday.
Police respond to cries for 'help,' find 'very upset goat'
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Police respond to cries for 'help,' find 'very upset goat'
May 11 (UPI) -- Police in Oklahoma said a pair of officers responding to a report of person "yelling for help" arrived to find the distressed shouter was "a very upset goat."
'Big python' removed from wheel well of car in Queensland parking lot
Odd News // 20 hours ago
'Big python' removed from wheel well of car in Queensland parking lot
May 10 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher called to remove a snake from the wheel well of a car in Queensland was shocked to see the size of the "big python."
Michigan man forgot about winning lottery ticket -- twice
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Michigan man forgot about winning lottery ticket -- twice
May 10 (UPI) -- A Michigan man claimed a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize after forgetting about his winning ticket -- twice.
Robot camera finds 5-foot alligator in underground pipe
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Robot camera finds 5-foot alligator in underground pipe
May 10 (UPI) -- A crew investigating pot holes in a Florida road sent a robotic camera into an underground pipe where it encountered a 5-foot alligator.
TikTok trend leads to Fruit Roll-Up woes in Israel
Odd News // 21 hours ago
TikTok trend leads to Fruit Roll-Up woes in Israel
May 10 (UPI) -- Health officials in Israel are warning the public about the sugar content of Fruit Roll-Ups after a viral TikTok trend led to multiple instances of the sweet snacks being smuggled into the country.
Sewer truck spill covers cars in poop on Colorado highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Sewer truck spill covers cars in poop on Colorado highway
May 10 (UPI) -- Commuters on a Colorado highway are raising a stink after a sewer truck spill left their vehicles covered in apparent fecal matter.
Bear rings doorbell at West Virginia home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear rings doorbell at West Virginia home
May 10 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man's home security camera recorded the moment a bear wandered onto his porch at night and rang his doorbell.
Stuck kitten rescued from soup can in South Carolina
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stuck kitten rescued from soup can in South Carolina
May 10 (UPI) -- Animal Rescuers in South Carolina said a kitten was dubbed "Campbell" after being found with his head stuck inside a soup can.
Colorado family finds new home infested with snakes
Odd News // 1 day ago
Colorado family finds new home infested with snakes
May 10 (UPI) -- A Colorado woman who purchased a home for the first time in April said she discovered a few weeks later that the house is infested with snakes.
