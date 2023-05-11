Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe May 11 (UPI) -- Both lanes of a highway ramp in Pennsylvania were blocked by an unusual hazard that fell from a tow truck -- a boat. Authorities in Bucks County said the boat was being towed on northbound Route 1 in Neshaminy when it fell from the back of the tow truck and ended up blocking both lanes of the ramp to business Route 1. Advertisement The Trevose Fire Company Station 4/84 said in a Facebook post the incident was an "expensive oops." No injuries were reported and the lanes were reopened once the boat was removed, officials said. Read More World's oldest dog turns 31 in Portugal Police respond to cries for 'help,' find 'very upset goat' 'Big python' removed from wheel well of car in Queensland parking lot