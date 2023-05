A FedEx driver in Carlisle, Pa., found a 2-foot monitor lizard wandering in a road. Photo courtesy of Speranza Animal Rescue/Facebook

May 11 (UPI) -- An animal rescue group in Pennsylvania said it is temporarily caring for a 2-foot-long lizard found wandering in a road by a package delivery driver. Speranza Animal Rescue said in a Facebook post that a FedEx driver found the large lizard in the middle of a Carlisle road and contacted police and animal rescuers.

The rescue group said the reptile, believed to be a Savannah monitor lizard, was dubbed "Monster" by rescuers. The group said it is currently looking for a specialist to care for the lizard.

The Carlisle Police Department said officers are investigating Monster's origins.