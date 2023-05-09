1/2

Firefighters in New Jersey used a length of carpet to rescue a kitten trapped in a storm drain. Photo courtesy of the Finderne Fire Department/Facebook

May 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Jersey used a rope of carpet padding to rescue a kitten that became stranded in a sewer pipe. The Finderne Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews responded for "a purrrty unique rescue" when a kitten was reported stuck in a drain pipe leading to a sewer in the back part of a Home Depot store in Bridgewater.

The firefighters borrowed a sewer camera from the Home Depot store and used it to pinpoint the kitten's location in the drain pipe.

"The crew rigged together carpet padding and lowered it into the pipe," the post said. "To everyone's surprise, the kitten latched on to the padding and was successfully rescued."

The kitten was taken to the Somerset Regional Animal Shelter.

"This was truly a tricky rescue with the kitten being trapped in such a confined space but with patience and persistence, he was saved from entrapment and brought back to the shelter to receive food and water and a safe place to live temporarily," the shelter said in a Facebook post.