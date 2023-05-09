Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
May 9, 2023 / 12:22 PM

Firefighters rescue kitten from sewer drain pipe at New Jersey Home Depot

By Ben Hooper
1/2
Firefighters in New Jersey used a length of carpet to rescue a kitten trapped in a storm drain. Photo courtesy of the Finderne Fire Department/Facebook
Firefighters in New Jersey used a length of carpet to rescue a kitten trapped in a storm drain. Photo courtesy of the Finderne Fire Department/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

May 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Jersey used a rope of carpet padding to rescue a kitten that became stranded in a sewer pipe.

The Finderne Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews responded for "a purrrty unique rescue" when a kitten was reported stuck in a drain pipe leading to a sewer in the back part of a Home Depot store in Bridgewater.

Advertisement

The firefighters borrowed a sewer camera from the Home Depot store and used it to pinpoint the kitten's location in the drain pipe.

"The crew rigged together carpet padding and lowered it into the pipe," the post said. "To everyone's surprise, the kitten latched on to the padding and was successfully rescued."

The kitten was taken to the Somerset Regional Animal Shelter.

"This was truly a tricky rescue with the kitten being trapped in such a confined space but with patience and persistence, he was saved from entrapment and brought back to the shelter to receive food and water and a safe place to live temporarily," the shelter said in a Facebook post.

Read More

Video game hall of fame inducts 'Wii Sports,' 'Barbie Fashion Designer' Bubble-blower attempts five world records in Cleveland Escaped bull runs onto rugby field during warm-ups in France

Latest Headlines

Cow that escaped during senior prank gets a new name
Odd News // 49 minutes ago
Cow that escaped during senior prank gets a new name
May 9 (UPI) -- A cow that ran loose through a Chicago suburb after escaping during a senior prank was given a new name: Blossom.
Likely meteorite crashes through New Jersey home
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Likely meteorite crashes through New Jersey home
The week started with a bang for a homeowner in New Jersey after a likely meteorite blasted a hole through a house.
Video game hall of fame inducts 'Wii Sports,' 'Barbie Fashion Designer'
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Video game hall of fame inducts 'Wii Sports,' 'Barbie Fashion Designer'
May 9 (UPI) -- The World Video Game Hall of Fame in Buffalo, N.Y., announced its 2023 inductees are "Barbie Fashion Designer," "Computer Space," "The Last of Us" and "Wii Sports."
Bubble-blower attempts five world records in Cleveland
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bubble-blower attempts five world records in Cleveland
May 8 (UPI) -- A soap bubble master with 11 Guinness World Records to his name attempted to add five more titles during a public demonstration in Ohio.
Escaped bull runs onto rugby field during warm-ups in France
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped bull runs onto rugby field during warm-ups in France
May 8 (UPI) -- A rugby game in France descended into chaos when a bull escaped from a pre-match parade and ran out onto the field during warm-ups.
Idaho man catches 81 tennis balls with a boxing glove
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man catches 81 tennis balls with a boxing glove
May 8 (UPI) -- An Idaho man donned a boxing glove and used it to catch 84 tennis balls in 1 minute, breaking a Guinness World Record.
African antelope captured after a month on the loose in Massachusetts
Odd News // 1 day ago
African antelope captured after a month on the loose in Massachusetts
May 8 (UPI) -- An African antelope is back at home at a Massachusetts zoo after over a month on the loose.
Woman stung by scorpion aboard Air India flight
Odd News // 2 days ago
Woman stung by scorpion aboard Air India flight
May 6 (UPI) -- A woman on an Air India plane was stung by a scorpion while on a flight from the city of Nagpur to Mumbai, the airline confirmed Saturday.
Angler on Florida fishing boat reels in great white shark
Odd News // 3 days ago
Angler on Florida fishing boat reels in great white shark
May 5 (UPI) -- Anglers on a charter fishing boat in Florida ended up making the "catch of a lifetime" -- a great white shark.
Disc golf net prompts emu's escape in Minnesota
Odd News // 3 days ago
Disc golf net prompts emu's escape in Minnesota
May 5 (UPI) -- An emu briefly escaped from a Minnesota property after apparently mistaking a disc golf net for a potential mate, the bird's owner said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cobra swallows entire snake in road
Cobra swallows entire snake in road
Colorado rescue discovers rare male calico 'unicorn' kitten
Colorado rescue discovers rare male calico 'unicorn' kitten
Company offers $1,000 to track all the crashes in 'The Fast and the Furious' franchise
Company offers $1,000 to track all the crashes in 'The Fast and the Furious' franchise
Escaped bull runs onto rugby field during warm-ups in France
Escaped bull runs onto rugby field during warm-ups in France
Bubble-blower attempts five world records in Cleveland
Bubble-blower attempts five world records in Cleveland
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement