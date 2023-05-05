Trending
Odd News
May 5, 2023

500 pounds of cooked pasta found by New Jersey river basin

By Ben Hooper
May 5 (UPI) -- Public works employees in a New Jersey town cleaned up an estimated 500 pounds of cooked pasta dumped near a river basin -- but the origins of misplaced macaroni remains a mystery.

Nina Jochnowitz, a local politician who ran for city council in Old Bridge, posted photos to Facebook showing the mounds of cooked pasta dumped near the river basin.

The photos show an estimated 500 pounds of cooked spaghetti, elbow macaroni and ziti dumped in mounds across a 25-foot area.

Jochnowitz said she reached out to the town administrator and the Old Bridge Department of Public Works. She said public works employees hauled the noodles away two days later.

The origins of the derelict pasta piles were unknown. Himanshu Shah, Old Bridge's business administrator, said police are investigating the matter.

