Students at Valley Creek Elementary School in McKinney, Texas, broke a Guinness World Record by assembling a friendship bracelet measuring 2,795 feet and 9 inches long. Photo courtesy of McKinney ISD

May 5 (UPI) -- A Texas elementary school broke a Guinness World Record when students spent four months assembling the world's longest friendship bracelet. The McKinney Independent School District said students at Valley Creek Elementary School started work on the woven ribbon bracelet Nov. 7 and completed the 2,795-foot, 9-inch bracelet March 3. Advertisement

The colors chosen for the ribbons reflected the school colors for Faubion Middle School and McKinney High School, where most Valley Creek students will likely attend.

The bracelet was laid out on the school district's football field and measured by a crew from Underwood Drafting and Surveying.

It was found to have officially broken the Guinness World Record of 2,166 feet and 11 inches.