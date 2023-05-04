Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 4 (UPI) -- A pair of cows escaped from a South Dakota high school and went wandering across highways and through yards before being corralled at a softball field, police said.

The Pierre Police Department said in a Facebook post the the yearling cows were accused of "skipping school" when they wandered off while taking part in an exhibit at Riggs High School.

"Their adventure took them across roads and highways, through yards and eventually to the Pierre Softball Complex," the post said.

Police, animal control officers and Hughes County sheriff's deputies met the cows at the field and were able to usher them into a fenced-in area.

"City parks crews assisted and before long recess was over and the yearlings returned to class," police wrote.