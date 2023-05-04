Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 4 (UPI) -- Students and teachers at a Texas high school said they have had to repeatedly evict an unusual category of unwanted guests -- raccoons.

The recent raccoon sightings at McCallum High School in Austin began with a dead raccoon found in a wall March 10, and the incident was followed by a raccoon being caught in a live trap in a science classroom April 10 and a trio of raccoons being spotted running through a hallway April 26.

The raccoon sightings inside the school have become so frequent an Instagram account called MacRacoonUpdates was started to keep track of the visits.

Noah Braun, a sophomore who wrote about the raccoons for the school's newspaper, said his research uncovered the school's long past of raccoon problems.

"There are articles you can find from the 90s, from the early 2000s and even the 2010s talking about this," Braun told KXAN-TV.

The Austin Independent School District said officials are working to rid the school of its unwelcome visitors.

"We have contacted our Pest Management Department, a professional wildlife removal specialist, and they have already started working to prevent them from coming into the building with exclusion work, as well as setting humane traps for any others that we may not know about," district representative Nayeli Santoyo told the Austin Chronicle.