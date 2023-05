The Lancaster City Council in England is asking residents to search their properties for an unspecified number of marmoset monkeys that escaped from a local home. Photo courtesy of the Lancaster City Council

May 4 (UPI) -- Officials in an English city are asking residents to check their bird boxes, garages and sheds for marmoset monkeys that escaped from a local home. The Lancaster City Council said an unspecified number of marmosets escaped from a home in the Carnforth area. Advertisement

The council said the marmosets are native to Central and South America and would be likely to seek out a warm place to spend the night.

"Check bird boxes, garages and sheds," the city council said on its website. "Please do not attempt to catch the monkeys as this may cause risk of injury to yourself or the monkeys and please do not try to feed them either."

Local police said they are aware of the escaped monkeys and the investigation has been turned over to the RSPCA.