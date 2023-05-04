Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 4 (UPI) -- Thousands of Delta Airlines employees and their families gathered in Atlanta to drag a Boeing 747 and raise money for charity.

The 12th annual Delta Jet Drag, held at Delta TechOps, featured teams of airline employees and family members attempting to drag a 255,000-pound Boeing 757 a total of 25 feet.

Advertisement

Each team was composed of 25 people.

"When you're out there, the adrenaline is so crazy," Patti Schultz, a Delta performance manager and president of the company's cancer support group, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "It's crazy to think you can pull a 757 jet, but it is exhilarating to do that."

The event raised over $1 million for the American Cancer Society.