May 4 (UPI) -- Thousands of Delta Airlines employees and their families gathered in Atlanta to drag a Boeing 747 and raise money for charity. The 12th annual Delta Jet Drag, held at Delta TechOps, featured teams of airline employees and family members attempting to drag a 255,000-pound Boeing 757 a total of 25 feet. Each team was composed of 25 people. "When you're out there, the adrenaline is so crazy," Patti Schultz, a Delta performance manager and president of the company's cancer support group, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "It's crazy to think you can pull a 757 jet, but it is exhilarating to do that." The event raised over $1 million for the American Cancer Society.