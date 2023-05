Deputies responding to a reported fight in a Florida neighborhood discovered the offenders were a pair of goats. Photo courtesy of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

May 3 (UPI) -- Florida deputies responding to a 911 call about a "fight in progress" in a residential neighborhood arrived to find the street brawlers were a pair of feuding goats. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies were summoned to a neighborhood in Palatka where a resident had reported a "fight in progress."

Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered a pair of goats butting heads.

"The suspects were pretty maaaadd at one another and the fight escalated into the yards of nearby residences," the post said. "Both were pretty hard-headed, but officers managed to separate, wrangle and bring them to the Putnam County Jail."

The sheriff's office said deputies were later able to make contact with the owner of the escaped goats.