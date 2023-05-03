Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

May 3 (UPI) -- A Florida pest control service responded alongside wildlife officials when a homeowner found a 10-foot alligator taking a dip in their backyard pool.

Todd Hardwick of pest control business Pesky Critters said he and his crew responded alongside Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel when the Kendall resident spotted the big gator splashing in the pool.

"Alligators in swimming pools, especially without screens, isn't uncommon," Hardwick told Newsweek. "This particular alligator was living in a body of water in the neighborhood and they of course don't know the difference between a pool and a pond."

Hardwick said the gator put up a bit of a fight.

"Male alligators are very territorial during the breeding season, and often even fight among themselves for territory and females around this time of year," he said. "He did death roll a lot during removal which we unfortunately didn't catch on camera."

Hardwick said he is now trying to find the alligator, which he dubbed Fred, a new permanent home.

"Under Florida law, any alligator over four feet long will either be placed in captivity or the animal will be harvested," he told WSVN-TV. "We've made some phone calls tonight and there's a good chance this gator may end up somewhere and live out life in captivity."